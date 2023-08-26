UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie Results

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event features a featherweight battle between Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.
The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 5 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Max Holloway vs. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung
Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres
Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia
Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Łukasz Brzeski
Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield
Chidi Njokuani vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
Kenan Song vs. Rolando Bedoya
Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Billy Goff
Na Liang vs. JJ Aldrich
Seung Woo Choi vs. Jarno Errens
