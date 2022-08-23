Three Reasons to Watch ONE on Prime Video 1

ONE Championship’s debut on Prime Video is almost here. On Friday, Aug. 26, ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II finally hits screens.

The 10-bout event is loaded with talent and capped off with two world championship main events.

While the epic rematch between flyweight king Adriano Moraes and MMA icon Demetrious Johnson and the bantamweight Muay Thai battle between world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and British striking veteran Liam Harrison are enough of a reason to tune in, there are many more.

This event truly marks an important date for martial arts, and all fans should recognize the history that will be made on Aug. 26.

So what else should you be checking out?

Here are three essential reasons to check out ONE on Prime Video this Friday:

Flyweight Muay Thai Madness

Two extraordinary flyweight Muay Thai battles will go down at ONE on Prime Video 1, and they are guaranteed to be a key part of ONE’s first event on Prime Video.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai grand prix semifinals will take place at the gripping spectacle. Thai striking sensation Superlek Kiatmoo9 takes on Brazilian brawler Walter Goncalves in the first match, and divisional king Rodtang Jitmuangnon steps into action against Cypriot star Savvas Michael in the second.

This is an important night for ONE, but also for the sport of Muay Thai. When these athletes put their fists inside the four-ounce gloves, fans will be treated to the most exciting striking competition on the planet.

Buchecha’s Run To The Top

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida’s legendary grappling career is well-noted, and his transition into mixed martial arts has been nothing short of perfect so far.

He is 3-0 inside the Circle, with three first-round finishes, and at ONE on Prime Video 1, he will meet former ONE World Title challenger Kirill Grishenko to see if he is ready for the elite of the division.

Almeida’s ground game sets him apart from the rest of heavyweight field. He is unmatched in mixed martial arts when it comes to Brazilian jiu-jitsu. And, as his striking develops, he could become a genuine problem in the ever-growing weight class.

The Brazilian’s growth as an all-around threat is not just about his road to the title, although that is an important storyline to keep in mind on Friday. But it is also about the development of an athlete that could become one of the best heavyweight talents we have ever seen in the sport.

A New Era For Martial Arts In America

When the opening bell rings at ONE on Prime Video 1, a whole new era begins for martial arts.

ONE embraces the entire spectrum of sports under the martial arts banner, and they proudly promote not only MMA, but also kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling to boot.

And a rising tide lifts all boats, as they say.

For fans of grappling, this is a chance to support a platform that will elevate the sport to a whole new level and open up more career opportunities for fighters. For kickboxing and Muay Thai fans who have struggled to find a place to watch the sport domestically, here is an organization with the potential and resources to lift them to new heights.

ONE stepping back into U.S. primetime on a streaming giant such as Prime Video is pushing the message that martial arts will play a significant role in the North American sporting landscape for the foreseeable future.

ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 26.