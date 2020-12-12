On Saturday, Dec. 12, Matchroom Boxing will host Joshua vs. Pulev from the SSE Arena in London.
In the night’s headliner, unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua puts his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles on the line against Kubrat Pulev.
The action airs live on DAZN starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Hughie Fury vs. Mariusz Wach
Sergey Kuzmin vs. Martin Bakole
Lawrence Okolie vs. Nikodem Jezewski
Ramla Ali vs. Vanesa Caballero
Qais Ashfaq vs. Ashley Lane
Macaulay McGowan vs. Kieron Conway
Alex Fearon vs. Florian Marku