On Saturday, Dec. 12, Matchroom Boxing will host Joshua vs. Pulev from the SSE Arena in London.

In the night’s headliner, unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua puts his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles on the line against Kubrat Pulev.

The action airs live on DAZN starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

