On Friday, Nov. 20, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 95th event from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.
In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new lightweight champion as once-beaten Nick Browne clashes with PFL and Bellator MMA veteran Arthur Estrázulas.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Nick Browne vs. Arthur Estrázulas – for lightweight title
Myron Dennis vs. Dylan Potter
Alex Pereira vs. Thomas Powell
Victor Altamirano vs. Lloyd McKinney
Michael Stack vs. Jordan Mapa
Tabatha Ricci vs. Flore Hani
Bruno Souza vs. Guilherme Costa
Jordan Heiderman vs. Mauricio Blanco
Kevin Kissane vs. Isaiah Diggs (a)
(a) – denotes amateur contest