On Friday, Nov. 20, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host its 95th event from Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new lightweight champion as once-beaten Nick Browne clashes with PFL and Bellator MMA veteran Arthur Estrázulas.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement