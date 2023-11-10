UFC 295: Procházka vs. Pereira Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the UFC will host UFC 295: Procházka vs. Pereira , live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event features a fight for the vacant light heavyweight championship and an interim heavyweight title bout.

The main event and co-main event for UFC 295 is official, as all four fighters have successfully made weight. Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira both made championship weight for the light heavyweight title. The co-main event will be for the interim heavyweight strap between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall, who made the heavyweight limit.

UFC 295

Since Jon Jones vacated the light heavyweight throne the division has been left in chaos. The UFC light heavyweight world title has struggled to find a home. One championship match ended in a draw, while two other fighters vacated the crown due to injuries. Most recently, Jamahal Hill vacated the title thus leaving the division crown vacant heading into UFC 295.

Jiří Procházka, of the Czech Republic, held the title after defeating Glover Teixeira but vacated due to a shoulder injury. Now, Procházka will look to re-earn his title against Teixeira’s protege Alex Pereira. Procházka has remained unbeaten since 2015 and is a former RIZIN light heavyweight titleholder.

“Poatan” Alex Pereira is a former UFC middleweight champion who will be going up in weight in this match. He is feared for his knockout power. Additionally, the Brazilian striker is a former two-division champion in GLORY Kickboxing.

Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall have run through the UFC heavyweight division. These two are known for their speed and aggression. Combined in the UFC, these two men have won 11 matchups in the first round by either submission of KO/TKO.

UFC 295 Weigh-Ins

Jamall Emmers came in at a pound over the featherweight limit at 147 pounds. Roosevelt Roberts missed the lightweight limit by two pounds and weighed in at 158 pounds. Otherwise, all fighters were on point.

UFC 295 Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Jiří Procházka (204.2) vs. Alex Pereira (204) – for the vacant light heavyweight title

Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) vs. Tom Aspinall (261.6) – for the interim heavyweight title

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.6)

Matt Frevola (155.6) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (156)

Diego Lopes (145.4) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.8)

Preliminary Card

Alessandro Costa (125.4) vs. Stephen Erceg (125.6)

Loopy Godinez (115) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.4)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (158)*

Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (155.6)

Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Mark Madsen (155.6)

John Castaneda (137.6) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (138) [Catchweight 138]

Kevin Borjas (125.8) vs. Joshua Van (125.8)

Dennis Buzukja (145.6) vs. Jamall Emmers (147)*