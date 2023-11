ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade Weigh-In Results and Video

On Friday, Nov. 3, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. he event features title bouts in kickboxing and submission grappling.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Nov. 2. Check below for full weigh-in results. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Grappling bout: Tye Ruotolo (183.00 lbs, 1.0195) vs. Magomed Abdulkadirov (184 lbs, 1.0187) – for the welterweight title

Muay Thai bout: Seksan Or Kwanmuang (140.00 lbs, 1.0233) vs. Karim Bennoui (139.75 lbs, 1.0005)

MMA bout: Halil Amir (169.00 lbs, 1.0255*) vs. Ahmed Mujtaba (168.50 lbs, 1.0099)

Muay Thai bout: Sinsamut Klinmee (168.75 lbs, 1.0164) vs. Mouhcine Chafi (177.75* lbs, 1.0083)

Kickboxing bout: Zhang Peimian (123.00 lbs, 1.0199) vs. Rui Botelho (124.50 lbs, 1.0160)

MMA bout: Meng Bo (125.00 lbs, 1.0144) vs. Ayaka Miura (124.50 lbs, 1.0187)

MMA bout: Kang Ji Won (247.00 lbs, 1.0152) vs. Ben Tynan (244.50 lbs, 1.0244)

Kickboxing bout: Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak (115.00 lbs, 1.0136) vs. Cristina Morales (114.00 lbs, 1.0207)

MMA bout: Jeremy Miado (123.00 lbs, 1.0091) vs. Lito Adiwang (125.25* lbs, 1.0148) Advertisement

