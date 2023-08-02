ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian Preview and Predictions

It’s that time of the month again. On Friday, Aug. 4, ONE Championship returns to Amazon Prime Video for a 10-fight event featuring three MMA fights, three kickboxing bouts, two Muay Thai battles, and two submission grappling matches. ONE Fight Night 13 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the main event, Chingiz Allazov looks to defend the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title for the first time since his shocking knockout win against Superbon. Allazov must be prepared for war, as he takes on Marat Grigorian, a former 3-time Glory Kickboxing world champion.

The co-main event features another world title matchup, with Mikey Musumeci defending his ONE flyweight submission grappling throne. Standing across from Musumeci will be ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks, who possesses an aggressive wrestling approach that could cause problems for “Darth Rigatoni.”

Advertisement



ONE Fight Night 13 is stacked with talent. Two other matchups to watch are Tawanchai’s promotional kickboxing debut against Davit Kiria and John Lineker vs. Kim Jae Woong in the bantamweight MMA division.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the preview and predictions.

Chingiz Allazov puts his lightweight kickboxing title on the line against a fighter he fought over a decade ago in Marat Grigorian; does this bout conclude with a definitive ending?

On Jan. 13, Chingiz Allazov shocked the kickboxing community by dominating Superbon to become the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion. Allazov was highly respected before beating the Thai superstar, but few people predicted him to win inside the distance without taking much damage.

At ONE Fight Night 13, “Chinga” will likely use similar aspects of his game plan for Superbon. Allazov’s upcoming opponent, Marat Grigorian, is a world-class fighter with the skills to earn ONE gold. With that said, Grigorian has shown a glimpse of vulnerability when he isn’t moving forward and leading the dance.

Allazov’s volume and accuracy could be a massive problem for Grigorian. The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion should be able to use his kicks to keep Grigorian from coming forward where he’s comfortable. The ONE Fight Night 13 main event will be close, but the official prediction is a unanimous decision win for Chinga.

Mikey Musumeci has looked nearly unbeatable under the ONE Championship banner; can Jarred Brooks spoil the party and dethrone the reigning bantamweight submission grappling champion?

On paper, Mikey Musumeci could make it look easy in the ONE Fight Night 13 co-main event. Since making his ONE debut, Musumeci has secured wins against MMA fighter and submission specialist Masakazu Imanari, combat sambo competitor Gantumur Bayanduuren, and BJJ practitioners Cleber Sousa and Osamah Almarwai.

Therefore, Musumeci shouldn’t have a problem against his upcoming opponent, an MMA fighter with a wrestling background. With that said, the ONE strawweight MMA world champion, Jarred Brooks, has an aggressive grappling style that could lead to a massive upset on Aug. 4.

Unfortunately for Brooks, there aren’t many paths to victory for him. Even if “The Monkey God” can land a takedown and smother Musumeci, the ONE submission grappling scoring criteria primarily rewards submission attempts. Musumeci’s flexibility and creativity will be an issue for Brooks, which should lead to a win inside the distance by leg lock.

Davit Kiria has lost two of his last three fights; can he pull off the upset and snap Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s four-fight winning streak?

Tawanchai has taken over the featherweight kickboxing division by becoming the champion with a 5-1 promotional record. The 24-year-old Thai superstar now looks to upgrade his status as a two-sport world champion. Before focusing on top-tier fighters like Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian, the PK Saenchai affiliate must get through Davit Kiria.

Kiria’s ONE tenure has played out as planned. The Georgian fighter holds a promotional record of 1-3, with his last fight being a unanimous decision loss against Mohammed Boutasaa in May 2022. Luckily for him, the 31-year-old can completely change the trajectory of his career with a win against Tawanchai.

Kiria must make adjustments from his previous fights to beat Tawanchai. He tends to continue moving forward with “naked aggression” that features minimal volume being thrown. If the Georgian does that against Tawanchai, he will be picked apart by devastating kicks and lightning-fashion combinations.

Tawanchai should win by a knockout in the first or second round.

Which fight is the sleeper matchup on this card?

The ONE Fight Night 13 sleeper matchup is a heavyweight MMA bout between Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane. For those that don’t know, Almeida and Kane are arguably the two most intriguing heavyweights on the ONE roster, with Anatoly Malykhin being an exemption to that discussion.

On one side, Buchecha is a 17-time BJJ world champion who trains out of American Top Team. The 33-year-old made his professional MMA debut in Sep. 2021 and now holds a 4-0 record, with every win coming in the first round.

Meanwhile, Reug Reug made a name for himself by wrestling in Senegal. After winning his professional MMA debut, the 31-year-old signed with ONE, leading to his 4-1 promotional record. Kane’s combination of explosiveness and power makes him a threat to any opponent.

It would be shocking to see Buchecha vs. Reug Reug go the distance, so tune in and don’t blink.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Main Card (Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET) LW Kickboxing Championship: Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian Allazov BW Submission Grappling Championship: Mikey Musumeci vs. Jarred Brooks Musumeci LW Kickboxing: Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Davit Kiria Tawanchai FW: John Lineker vs. Jae Woong Kim Lineker Women’s StrawW Kickboxing: Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak vs. Cristina Morales Supergirl HW: Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida vs. Oumar Kane Buchecha BW Muay Thai: Elias Mahmoudi vs. Edgar Tabares Mahmoudi CatchW (180 lbs) Submission Grappling: Tye Ruotolo vs. Dagi Arslanaliev Ruotolo LW Muay Thai: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Nauzet Trujillo Rungrawee FW: Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu Sangiao