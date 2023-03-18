PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8 Results

On Friday, Mar. 17, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 8, live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The event featured prospective fighters vying for spots on the PFL roster.

The event aired live on Fubo Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

Evelyn Martins* def. Jackie Cataline by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Denzel Freeman def. Raiden Kovacs by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:27

Ali Omar def. Sanon Sadeck by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27) Advertisement

