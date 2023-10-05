Bellator 300 Preview and Predictions

Saturday, Oct. 7 symbolizes a historic night for Bellator, as the Scott Coker-run promotion holds their 300th numbered event. Bellator 300 features 16 fights, including three for world titles. The must-see fight card goes down inside the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif.

In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov looks to strengthen his argument for the most talented fighter on the roster. According to the oddsmakers, Nurmagomedov should be able to retain his lightweight throne, as he’s a massive betting favorite against the world-class grappler Brent Primus.

The Bellator 300 co-main event is a matchup that shockingly hasn’t happened in the past decade. Cris “Cyborg” Justino will return to action with plans to defend her women’s featherweight title. The Brazilian legend is taking on Cat Zingano, who holds a promotional record of 4-0.

Last but not least, Liz Carmouche looks to extend her women’s flyweight title reign. Standing across from Carmouche will be longtime teammate Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. It’ll be easier said than done for Macfarlane, as Carmouche has utilized her toughness and experience to establish a 6-0 record under the Bellator banner.

Bellator 300 also features various other intriguing matchups, including Leah McCourt vs. Sara McMann, Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski, and Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET.

Usman Nurmagomedov puts his undefeated record and Bellator lightweight title on the line against former champion Brent Primus; which man moves on to the tournament finals?

Usman Nurmagomedov is one of the few fighters on the Bellator that could compete for a world title in any promotion on the planet. At 25 years old, the well-rounded Russian has established a professional MMA record of 17-0, including 14 wins inside the distance.

As for Brent Primus, the former Bellator lightweight champion has endured highs and lows under the Bellator banner. With that said, he doesn’t get the credit he deserves for being a dangerous opponent for anyone, including Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov’s striking is too clean for Primus to handle. Therefore, Primus needs to make this fight dirty by closing the distance and doing damage in the clinch. A few takedowns with control time would also go a long way, but Nurmagomedov has shown that he’s not easy to hold down.

Unfortunately for Primus, Nurmagomedov has seemed to be levels above the division, which should lead to another win inside the distance on Saturday.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event; can Cat Zingano upset reigning champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino?

The truth is, Cat Zingano has not been overly impressive during her Bellator tenure. Although she holds a promotional record of 4-0, she’s struggled in several fights, with one or two being controversial decisions.

On the contrary, Cris “Cyborg” Justino is arguably the most talented female fighter on the planet since Amanda Nunes retired in the UFC. Cyborg has dominated every title challenger put in her way and added a few professional boxing wins along the way.

There aren’t many paths to victory for Zingano. Cyborg has a striking, power, and cardio advantage from what we’ve seen in their last few fights. As a result, Cyborg should be able to dominate on the feet and secure a TKO win after breaking down Zingano.

The women’s flyweight title will be on the line as well; can Ilima-Lei Macfarlane reclaim the title she once held??

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane had a hometown advantage in her last fight when she barely defeated Kana Watanabe by split decision. Nonetheless, the former women’s flyweight champion’s win led to a title shot against Liz Carmouche, a gritty veteran who always finds a way to win.

Meanwhile, Carmouche has been on the verge of losing several times in her last few fights before getting the job done. Although she’s creeping up on 40 years old, “Girl-rilla” has proven she has plenty of gas left in the tank.

This women’s flyweight matchup could go either way. With that said, Carmouche is no stranger to emerging victorious in close fights, so she should be able to retain her title with a unanimous decision win.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

The sleeper matchup for Bellator 300 is a featherweight matchup between Henry Corrales and Kai Kamaka III.

Between Aug. 2020 and Jul. 2021, Kamaka fought under the UFC banner, establishing a record of 1-2-1. In late 2021, he parted ways with the promotion and re-joined Bellator. Since then, he’s solidified himself as a fighter to watch in the division by winning three of his four fights.

As for Henry Corrales, he’s been a mainstay in the Bellator featherweight division, leading to a 9-5 promotional record. He’s had his highs and lows throughout his tenure, but the 37-year-old is now riding a three-fight win streak.

Corrales and Kamaka are fighters who always show up ready for a war. Regardless of who wins, someone will emerge as a legitimate contender in the division. Therefore, it’ll be intriguing to see who can get the job done during the Bellator 300 preliminary card.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET) LW Grand Prix Semifinals: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus Nurmagomedov Women’s FW Championship: Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano Cyborg Women’s FlyW Championship: Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Carmouche Preliminary Card (YouTube, 6:30 p.m.) Women’s FW: Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline Santos CatchW (160 lbs.): Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo Montalvo BW: Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert Meredith BW: Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia Seonio III Women’s FW: Leah McCourt vs. Sara McMann McMann LW: Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts Cossio FW: Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III Kamaka III HW: Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi Trabelsi LHW: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Rozanski Yagshimuradov CatchW (175 lbs.): Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado Berkhamov MW: Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal Neal Women’s FlyW: Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop Bishop HW: Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith Hokit