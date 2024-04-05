PFL 1: 2024 Regular Season Results: Moldavsky, Ditcheva Both Win by TKO

On Thursday, apr. 4, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL 1: 2024 Regular Season, live from the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas, United States. The event features multiple PFL 2024 tournament bouts. Check below for full results.
Valentin Moldavsky def. Ante Delija by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:17
Denis Goltsov def. Linton Vassell by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:11
Liz Carmouche def. Juliana Velasquez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Dakota Ditcheva def. Lisa Mauldin by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:54
Daniel James def. Marcelo Golm by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:5
Sergey Bilostenniy def. Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Taila Santos def. Ilara Joanne by Submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:57
Oleg Popov def. Steve Mowry by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:47
Kana Watanabe def. Shanna Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Jena Bishop def. Chelsea Hackett by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:15
Dimitre Ivy def. Lucas Brennan by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Bryce Meredith def. Ty Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)