Bellator 300 Results

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Bellator will host Bellator 300, live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif. The event features three title fights.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus – for the lightweight title

Cris “Cyborg” Justino vs. Cat Zingano – for the featherweight title

Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – for the flyweight title

Lorrany Santos vs. Jackie Cataline

Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo

Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert

Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia

Leah McCourt def. Sara McMann by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:30

Sergio Cossio def. Jesse Roberts by submission (triangle choke). Round 3, 4:05

Kai Kamaka III def. Henry Corrales by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Slim Trabelsi def. Davion Franklin by technical submission (verbal tap). Round 1, 3:09

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Maciej Różański by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Mukhamed Berkhamov def. Herman Terrado by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Grant Neal def. Romero Cotton by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-27)

Jena Bishop def. Ilara Joanne by submission (armbar). Round 1, 2:45

Josh Hokit def. Spencer Smith by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 3, 3:48