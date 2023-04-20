ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty Weigh-In Video and Results

On Friday, Apr. 21, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features a Muay Thai title bout between Nong-O Hama and Jonathan Haggerty.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Apr. 20. Check below for weigh-in results. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Nong-O Hama (144) vs. Jonathan Haggerty (143.5) – for the bantamweight title

Halil Amir (168.5) vs. Maurice Abévi (169)

Bokang Masunyane (123.25) vs. Hiroba Minowa (124.75)

Muay Thai bout: Saemapetch Fairtex (145) vs. Felipe Lobo (143.75)

Denice Zamboanga (114.25) vs. Julie Mezabarba (115)

Isi Fitikefu (185) vs. Valmir da Silva (182.25)

Meng Bo (124.25) vs. Dayane Cardoso (125)

Muay Thai bout: Han Zi Hao (149.5)** vs. Asa Ten Pow (145.25)**

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao (143) vs. Matias Farinelli (145.25)*

* – Fighter failed hydration; has until 11 p.m. local time to pass weight and hydration

** – Fighter passed hydration, but missed weight; will need to negotiate a catchweight