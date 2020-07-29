On Thursday, July 30, Invicta Fighting Championships hosts its second event of the month, its 42nd numbered outing, from Kansas City, Kan.

In the night’s main event, former strawweight title challenger Janaisa Morandin battles Mexico’s Montserrat Ruiz. The 25-year-old Brazilian Morandin will be making her fifth appearance in the Invicta cage. She’s faced a gauntlet of opponents, including former champions Virna Jandiroba and Livia Renata Souza. Ruiz returns to action after suffering her first career defeat to UFC veteran Danielle Taylor at Invicta FC 33. Prior to the setback, she had won eight straight with four finishes.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Wednesday, July 29. Results will be posted as they become available.

Invicta FC 41 Weigh-in Results

Janaisa Morandin () vs. Montserrat Ruiz ()Erin Blanchfield () vs. Brogan Sanchez ()Kaitlin Young () vs. Latoya Walker ()Kelly D’Angelo () vs. Itzel Esquivel ()Caitlin Sammons () vs. Claire Guthrie ()Natalya Speece () vs. Alexa Culp ()