On Friday, Nov. 20, Invicta Fighting Championships will host its 43rd event from Kansas City, Kan.

In the night’s main event, the promotion will crown a new strawweight champion as former title challenger Emily Ducote gets a second crack at gold against Mexico’s Montserrat “Conejo” Ruiz. Ducote battled recent UFC signing Kanako Murata to a narrow split decision defeat in her prior title conquest, but rebounded with a win over UFC veteran Juliana Lima in July. Ruiz, meanwhile, submitted former No. 1 contender Janaisa Morandin in her last outing to earn a shot at the belt.

The co-main event features the featherweight debut of PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison. The two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka will take on Colorado’s Courtney King.

The action airs live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Nov. 19. Results will be posted below as they become available.

Invicta FC 43 Weigh-in Results

Emily Ducote () vs. Montserrat “Conejo” Ruiz () – for strawweight titleCourtney King () vs. Kayla Harrison ()Stephanie Geltmacher () vs. Caitlin Sammons ()Brittney Cloudy () vs. Hope Chase ()Alexa Culp () vs. Meaghan Penning ()Juliana Miller () vs. Kendal Holowell ()