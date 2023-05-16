Mohammed Boutasaa to Face Mohammed Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 18

ONE Championship’s ONE Friday Fights series has brought some of the most exciting fights to the combat sports world in 2023. With a disproportionately high number of finishes, as compared to decisions, fans have found these weekly events to be an exciting blend of Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA bouts. On Friday, May 26, ONE Friday Fights 18 will showcase a battle between two fantastic 155-pound kickboxers. Combat Press recently learned from sources inside the promotion that Mohammed Boutasaa will take on Mohammed Siasarani in the ONE featherweight kickboxing division.

The Moroccan-Dutch Boutasaa, who currently sits at No. 9 in the Combat Press lightweight kickboxing rankings, entered ONE a year ago as an undefeated Enfusion champion in the 67 kg division. The Team Bennasser standout won his promotional debut against Davit Kiria at ONE 157 in May 2022, but suffered his first loss to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong last October. The 23-year-old phenom has proven to be a very tough fighter, and he will be looking to get back into the win column on May 26.

Iran’s Siasarani, who trains out of the Venum Training Camp in Thailand, made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 2 in January. He picked up a majority decision win over Avatar PK.Saenchai in a Muay Thai battle. The 20-year-old prospect will be entering the ONE Circle with a ton of momentum as he takes on Boutasaa, who will stand with a two-inch height advantage.

ONE Friday Fights 18 goes down live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on May 26, and the event will air live on ONE’s YouTube channel.