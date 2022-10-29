Bellator 287: The Italian Newcomers in Milan

Caiazza is 24 years old, and he won his pro debut by first-round TKO last May. As an amateur, he was a two-time national IMMAF champion and IMMAF Italian national team member.

Nacer is a Moroccan, who grew up in Italy. As an amateur, he was 3-0 with 3 finishes. His teammate Daniele Scatizzi said, “You need seven gun shots to stop Ayoub.” He is very aggressive, has great stamina and has a marble chin, as they say in Italy.

The Senegal native Ba Pape was a two-time karate world champion, who fought in full-contact kickboxing as an amateur. His coach says, “He’s very fast, has a good take down defense and an unconventional way of fighting, similar to Stephen Thompson.”

Iovine is the only one in the early prelims who has a lot of experience. He fought in Cage Warriors, ACB, Oktagon, EMC and Shooto Europe, among others. He’s a well rounded fighter.

Herrera is from Perù, but he started MMA and BJJ in Italy. He’s a BJJ brown belt and a grappling competitor. He recently improved his striking skills, and this may be the key of the fight thanks to his seven-inch reach advantage.

This is a tough fight for Cogliandro. He’s a former IMMAF national champion and national team member, and, since 2021, he’s based in SBG Ireland. He holds six finishes and has fought in both Cage Warriors and BRAVE CF.

“Beasty Barbie” Penco is already international well-known. Marconetto is an Italian girl living in London, where she started to train and fight in MMA. All of her fights have ended in decision. She fought in Combate Global and defeated Danni McCormack in her last fight. The Irish opponent was an IMMAF World Championship silver medalist, and, at Bellator 240, she was the last fighter to defeat Chiara Penco.

The already well-known Biyong, from Cameroon, started his MMA career in Genoa, but, in 2021, he joined the UFD team in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Moldavian Zubco is a former GLORY Kickboxing and King Of Kings kickboxer and was a WKN European champion too. He fought in 2019 in Bellator, defeating the world-class kickboxer Hesdy Gerges in an MMA bout. He is a

