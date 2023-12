K-1 ReBIRTH 2 Results: Three Titles Change Hands

K-1 ReBIRTH 2 was a K-1 kickboxing event hosted in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, Dec. 9. It featured more than 20 kickboxing bouts, including multiple title fights. The results for the K-1 ReBIRTH 2 kickboxing bouts can be found below.

FULL RESULTS

Ouyang Feng def. Hiromi Wajima by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:13 – for the super welterweight title

Shintaro Matsukura def. Hasan Toy by split decision (extension rounds) – for the middleweight title

Rémi Parra def. Leona Pettas by majority decision

Akihiro Kaneko def. Lan Shanteng by unanimous decision

Liu Ce def. Seiya Tanigawa by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:38

Kyo Kawakami def. Toma by unanimous decision

Meison Hide Usami def. Kaito by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:05

Hayato Suzuki def. Toyoki by TKO (kick). Round 3, 0:44

Toma Kuroda def. Issei Ishii by unanimous decision – for the bantamweight title

Antonia Prifti def. Kana Morimoto by unanimous decision – for the women’s flyweight title

SAHO def. Li Lishan by unanimous decision

Miyuu Sugawara def. Lucille Deadman by unanimous decision

Shota Yamaguchi def. Ryunosuke Hoshi by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:00

Riki Matsuoka def. Jomthong Strikergym by unanimous decision

Tatsuya Oiwa def. Yuto Shinohara by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:38

Shoki Kaneda def. Dausayam Wor.Wanchai by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:17

Tatsuya Tsubakihara def. Kensuke by unanimous decision

Riku def. Abiral Ghimire by unanimous decision

Tsubasa Yamawaki def. Toya Matsuba by unanimous decision

Kengo Murata def. Kaito Horii by unanimous decision

Haruto Matsumoto def. Kaishi by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:48

Sota Amano def. Toki Harada by TKO (punch). Round 2, 0:47

Gentaro def. Takumi Yoshimura by unanimous decision