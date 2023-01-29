Stamp Fairtex Will Face Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10

The party will definitely be going down inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., on May 5, because Stamp Fairtex will be dancing her way to the ONE Championship Circle at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

ONE Championship announced on Friday that the Thai superstar will return to mixed martial arts action in an atomweight showcase against Alyse Anderson on the historic card.

Both women will be seeking a chance to start a winning streak after finding success in their last appearances on the global stage.

Stamp failed to capture the ONE Atomweight World Championship against Angela Lee at ONE X last March, but she returned in October to score a unanimous decision victory over Jihin Radzuan and show why she is still the top-ranked contender in the stacked division.

Following a disappointing debut against Itsuki Hirata, Anderson picked up a vital first-round submission win against Asha Roka at ONE 157 to revitalize her standing.

The striker vs. grappler matchup will be an interesting stylistic matchup, as both women have flashed brilliance in the other’s chief area of expertise.

Stamp has three submission wins under her belt, and Anderson nearly knocked Hirata out in the final round of their three-round war.

Stamp vs. Anderson marks the third bout inked for ONE’s highly-anticipated U.S. on-ground debut. The atomweight match joins the return of Sage Northcutt and the ONE Flyweight World Championship trilogy between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

The card is getting deeper by the day, and it is starting to look like it will be an unmissable event at the 1stBank Center.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place on Friday, May 5. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Axs.com.