UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the UFC will host UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley, live from the TD Garden in Boston, Mass. The event features two title fights.

The UFC 292 early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 18. Click the photo above for the weigh-in video. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. Sean O’Malley (135) – for the bantamweight title

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Amanda Lemos (114) – for the strawweight title

Ian Machado Garry (170) vs. Neil Magny (170)

Mario Bautista (136) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5)

Pedro Munhoz (135) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Brad Tavares (185) vs. Chris Weidman (186)

Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185)

Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs. Austin Hubbard (155) – for the TUF 31 lightweight final

Cody Gibson (135) vs. Brad Katona (135) – for the TUF 31 bantamweight final

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Andre Petroski (186)

Andrea Lee (125) vs. Natalia Silva (125)

Maryna Moroz (125) vs. Karine Silva (125)