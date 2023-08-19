UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley Results

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the UFC will host UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley, live from the TD Garden in Boston, Mass. The event features two title fights.
The UFC 292 early prelims air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – for the bantamweight title
Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos – for the strawweight title
Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry
Mario Bautista vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard – for the TUF 31 lightweight final
Cody Gibson vs. Brad Katona – for the TUF 31 bantamweight final
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski
Andrea Lee vs. Natália Silva
Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva
Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos – for the strawweight title
Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry
Mario Bautista vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard – for the TUF 31 lightweight final
Cody Gibson vs. Brad Katona – for the TUF 31 bantamweight final
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski
Andrea Lee vs. Natália Silva
Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva