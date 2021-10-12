Home
Events
Viecheslav Borshchev (L) (kickborshchev Instagram page)
Events

Contender Series: Season 5, Ep. 7 Results

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the UFC will host Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Episode 7, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev.

The show, which continues on its home on ESPN+, aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show’s seventh episode of the new season takes place on Oct. 12 and streams live at 8 p.m. ET.

FULL RESULTS
Reyes “Junior” Cortez vs. Christian Rodriguez
Lorenzo Hood vs. Martin Buday
Jake Hadley vs. Mitch Raposo
Chris Duncan vs. Slava Borshchev
Kathryn Paprocki vs. Maria Silva
Advertisement