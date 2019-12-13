On Saturday, Dec. 14, the UFC will host UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman takes on former interim titleholder Colby Covington. Usman captured the belt in March after defeating Tyron Woodley. Covington rides the momentum of a dominant performance against former champion Robbie Lawler in August.

The event features two additional title contests as featherweight king Max Hollway defends his belt against Alexander Volkanovski and two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight championship on the line against Germaine de Randamie.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET. The action moves to ESPN 2 at 8 p.m. ET for the remainder of the prelims. The night’s main card airs via ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 13. Above is video of the action (courtesy of the UFC), while the results will appear below as they become available.

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Kamaru Usman (170) vs. Colby Covington (170) – for welterweight tileMax Holloway (145) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) – for featherweight titleAmanda Nunes (134.5) vs. Germaine de Randamie (134.5) – for women’s bantamweight titleJose Aldo (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (135.5)Urijah Faber (135.5) vs. Petr Yan (135.5)

ESPN 2 Preliminary Card

Geoff Neal (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)Irene Aldana (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)Omari Akhmedov (185.5) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)Matt Brown (171) vs. Ben Saunders (170)

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Chase Hooper (144.5) vs. Daniel Teymur (145.5)Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs. Brandon Moreno (125.5)Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Jessica Eye (131)*Oskar Piechota (186) vs. Punahele Soriano (185.5)

* – Eye missed the flyweight limit of 126 pounds and was fined 30 percent of her fight purse.