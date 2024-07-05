Four Reasons to Watch ONE Fight Night 23

ONE Championship is back in U.S. primetime on Friday, Jul. 5, with ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov.

In the main event, Ok Rae Yoon and Alibeg Rasulov compete for the ONE interim lightweight MMA championship, but the card features so much more.

While the title battle may garner your attention, a deeper look at the lineup is necessary. So, lets break down four more reasons to check out ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video this holiday weekend.

Bantamweight Contenders Collide

As Jonathan Haggerty prepares to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on September 6, two of the biggest challengers are set to square off at ONE Fight Night 23.

Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch Fairtex could easily make their claim to be next in line in Bangkok.

Aside from the obvious title implications, these are two of the most exciting strikers on the planet. The stylistic matchup doesn’t just add spice to the event, it’s a savory slice of what makes elite Muay Thai great to watch.

“Don’t blink,” “fireworks,” and all the other superlatives apply here. Circle this matchup as a must watch on the lineup.

American Muay Thai On Display

Luke Lessei is back. The American Muay Thai standout will try to make it back-to-back wins when he meets Bampara Kouyate in a featherweight clash.

Lessei has stated he wants to show more of his intellect in this battle. But he is naturally gunning for a knockout as well, as a win under impressive circumstances could be important to positioning himself as a contender for the gold.

Lessei had an instant classic with Jo Nattawut in his ONE debut. If Nattawut finally defeats Tawanchai i their trilogy match at ONE 169: Atlanta, a rematch between him and “The Chef” would be hugely enticing.

Thus, it makes Lessei’s U.S. primetime match that much more important.

But don’t count out Kouyate, who could easily play spoiler.

This match has a lot on the line, and both men are trying to make big statements in the most exciting martial art on the planet.

“Reug Reug” Does Kickboxing

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has a date for the ONE heavyweight MMA title against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169: Atlanta later this fall. But he has decided to take a kickboxing bout against his fellow countryman first.

Boucher Ketchup is a Senegalese star in his own right, and he wants to make his name in martial arts off of “Reug Reug.”

The rivalry between the two will add a nice touch to the event, but it will also be a chance to see “Reug Reug’s” progression as a striker. How will his combinations and power look in Bangkok, and will that serve as a warning shot to Malykhin?

It is a fun addition to the lineup, but the perspective gained ahead of ONE 169 makes this one compelling.

Strawweights Making Noise

Hiroba Minowa stood close to a title shot after a 2-0 start to his ONE career. However, three straight losses put him to the back of the line.

Jeremy Miado has a similar story. After putting together a four-bout winning streak, he has struggled to find the win column.

These two strawweights still have title aspirations and the skills to bring them to the top, but only one will get their hand raised and right their ship in Bangkok.

That very fact should put pressure on both to be aggressive from the outset. Each man will be motivated to grab a quality win and stay in the sun.

The matchup will be a crucial contest in the division, and Joshua Pacio, Jarred Brooks, and other top contenders will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on what goes down.

ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov airs live and free on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Jul. 5.