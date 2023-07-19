Women Set to Shine in Multiple Title Bouts at ONE Fight Night 14

ONE Fight Night 14 will go out to the masses live from Singapore on Friday, Sep. 29, and four incredible women’s martial arts bouts will top the bill, as was first reported by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will do battle for the ONE interim atomweight championship in the evening’s main event.

The pair have been on a collision course since the ONE women’s atomweight grand prix in 2021. Circumstances led Ham to pull out of competing in the illustrious tournament, which Stamp went on to win, but both have kept piling wins onto their respective records, making a showdown inevitable.

With interim gold on the line, fans can expect a barnburner when this one goes down.

Before that heated tussle takes place, ONE strawweight Muay Thai champion Smilla Sundell will meet Jackie Buntan again in the first defense of her world title. The two strikers met for the first time when they competed for the inaugural belt last year, with Sundell battering Buntan for five rounds to claim the top prize.

But the American star is riding a wave of confidence after her first-round knockout win at ONE Fight Night 10, and she’ll be fully prepared for everything her teenage foe will throw at her this time.

Elite grapplers Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan will also finally collide on the mats at the star-studded spectacle at Singapore Indoor Stadium, and the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling World Championship will be on the line.

But the fun certainly doesn’t stop there.

ONE women’s strawweight MMA champion Xiong Jing Nan and Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak will meet in a special rules contest that will see the two women don four-ounce gloves and only be allowed to punch. No elbows, knees, or kicks will be permitted.

ONE Fight Night 14 is shaping up to be a massive card on Prime Video. As more matches are announced, Combat Press will have all of the news and updates for you. Stay tuned.