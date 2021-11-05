Bellator 270: Pitbull vs. Queally 2 Results

On Friday, Nov. 5, Bellator will host Bellator 270, live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The event features a rematch between Peter Queally and Patricky “Pitbull” Freire for the vacant lightweight title.
The preliminary card begins at 2 p.m. ET on YouTube before moving over to Showtime at 5 p.m. ET for the main card. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Peter Queally vs. Patricky Pitbull – for the vacant lightweight title
James Gallagher vs. Patchy Mix
Daniel Weichel vs. Pedro Carvalho
Daniele Scatizzi vs. Brian Hooi
Ciaran Clarke vs. Jordan Barton
Danni Neilan vs. Audrey Kerouche
Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly
Stephen Costello vs. Yusuf Nazokatov
Ilias Bulaid vs. Georges Sasu
Ashley Reece vs. Luca Poclit
Lee Chadwick vs. A. Andriuskevicus
Nicolò Solli vs. Bobby Pallett
Asaël Adjoudj vs. Keir Harvie
Gokhan Saricam vs. Rob Beech
Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward
James Gallagher vs. Patchy Mix
Daniel Weichel vs. Pedro Carvalho
Daniele Scatizzi vs. Brian Hooi
Ciaran Clarke vs. Jordan Barton
Danni Neilan vs. Audrey Kerouche
Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly
Stephen Costello vs. Yusuf Nazokatov
Ilias Bulaid vs. Georges Sasu
Ashley Reece vs. Luca Poclit
Lee Chadwick vs. A. Andriuskevicus
Nicolò Solli vs. Bobby Pallett
Asaël Adjoudj vs. Keir Harvie
Gokhan Saricam vs. Rob Beech
Fabian Edwards vs. Charlie Ward