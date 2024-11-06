Anatoly Malykhin Discusses His Upcoming Heavyweight Title Defense

Anatoly Malykhin is preparing to defend the ONE heavyweight MMA championship on Friday, Nov. 8, at ONE 169.

But before the bell rings on his title defense against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, Malykhin recounted life growing up with a singular dream to become a world champion.

“I have an interesting story. At school, I wasn’t very good at academics but always loved sports. I used to escape classes to do physical training and spent much time there,” Malykhin mentioned to ONE Championship.

“My math teacher always brought me to the board and asked, ‘What’s going on with you, Anatoly?’ I said, ‘I really mean it: I will become a world champion. This is my dream, and I can tell you for sure I will.'”

“And she always laughed, saying, ‘Calm down, what world championship are you talking about?'”

That kind of focus led Malykhin to the top of mixed martial arts. After first claiming the ONE interim heavyweight title against Kirill Grishenko, he became a two-division kingpin by destroying Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight strap.

After unifying the heavyweight crown against Arjan Bhullar, Malykhin made history by becoming the sport’s first-ever concurrent three-division champion when he defeated de Ridder for the ONE middleweight championship.

“It has always been my dream. I always wanted to be an athlete and reach high results, become a world champion, and my dream has come true. Despite everything that happened in my life, I have made it and realized my childhood dream,” the Russian remarked.

Although Malykhin was reminded of all those who discounted his pursuit of greatness, the talented Russian did point out that there was always one constant championing him along his journey — his wife, Anita.

“A lot of people on my way, when I said I was going to be a world champion, practically all of them laughed in my face. ‘Anatoly, what are you talking about, you and the world championship? We are from Kemerovo, a small city. Calm down,'” the three-division king said.

“There was only one person I met on my way… only Anita said, ‘You are going to do it.'”

Now that he stands atop the mountain, Malykhin hopes his presence can motivate everyone else to chase their dreams.

He is leading by example.

“It was my childhood dream to become a world champion, and I managed to become a triple world champion, so I’m going to cherish my childhood dream,” Malykhin stated.

“I just wanted people to realize: If you believe in something strongly and you are ready to sacrifice a lot, then you will succeed. I wish that people on this planet would never give up.”

“Regardless of how hard it is, always keep moving, and I think when you find your way, you will come across the right people on your way.”

Malykhin does not view himself as being above anyone else. The Russian simply states that he is the same as a Regular Joe who put in the hard work and never gave up.

A message he hopes to continue evangelizing through his performance at ONE 169.

“I wish to leave a legacy not in the form of my belts or triple championships, but the path I have walked in this life, so that people can see that anything is possible. An ordinary guy can… just can,” Malykhin simply stated.

“If God gave you opportunities that other people don’t have, you need to share these opportunities with the rest of the world, to bring good and good deeds.”

ONE 169 airs live on Friday, Nov. 8, on Prime Video at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for free to all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.