On Saturday, Feb. 8, the UFC will host UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes from the Toyota Center in Houston.

In the night’s main event, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his title against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes. Jones will look for his third straight title defense after regaining the belt at UFC 232. He narrowly defeated Thiago Santos in his last outing. Reyes, meanwhile, has opened his career with 12 straight victories, including a first-round destruction of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in his last bout.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as women’s flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko faces off with Katlyn Chookagian.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. The undercard continues on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 7. Video of the action (courtesy of the UFC) appears above, while the results will be posted below as they become available.

Pay-Per-View Main Card
Jon Jones () vs. Dominick Reyes () – for light heavyweight title
Valentina Shevchenko () vs. Katlyn Chookagian () – for women’s flyweight title
Juan Adams () vs. Justin Tafa ()
Mirsad Bektic () vs. Dan Ige ()
Ilir Latifi () vs. Derrick Lewis ()
ESPN Preliminary Card
Antonio Arroyo () vs. Trevin Giles ()
Andrea Lee () vs. Lauren Murphy ()
Alex Morono () vs. Kalinn Williams ()
Mario Bautista () vs. Miles Johns ()
ESPN+ Preliminary Card
Journey Newson () vs. Domingo Pilarte ()
Andre Ewell () vs. Jonathan Martinez ()
Austin Lingo () vs. Youssef Zalal ()

