Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: October 2023

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Kayla Harrison (2) Larissa Pacheco (3) Cat Zingano (4) Sara McMann (5) Olena Kolesnyk (6) Aspen Ladd (7) Julia Budd (8) Macy Chiasson (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of September. Looking into October, Cris Justino will defend her Bellator title against Cat Zingano and Sara McMann will fight Leah McCourt on the same card.

Advertisement



Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Amanda Nunes (1) Julianna Pena (2) Mayra Bueno Silva (3) Holly Holm (4) Raquel Pennington (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Irene Aldana (7) Miesha Tate (8) Karol Rosa (9) Yana Santos (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of September.As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in October.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Alexa Grasso (1) Valentina Shevchenko (2) Liz Carmouche (3) Erin Blanchfield (4) Manon Fiorot (5) Katlyn Chookagian (6) Rose Namajunas (NR) Juliana Velasquez (7) Maycee Barber (8) Jennifer Maia (9)

Dropped out of the rankings: Amanda Ribas (10)

Rose Namajunas enters the flyweight rankings this month, but did so in a losing effort to Manon Fiorot. Also, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko had a controversial draw in the month of September as well. Looking into September, Liz Carmouche will defend her Bellator title against Ilima Macfarlane and Jennifer Maia takes on Viviane Araujo.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Carla Esparza (2) Rose Namajunas (3) Tatiana Suarez (4) Xiaonan Yan (5) Amanda Lemos (6) Virna Jandiroba (7) Marina Rodriguez (8) Mackenzie Dern (9) Jessica Andrade (10)

The month of September saw Marina Rodriguez destroy Michelle Waterson to get back into the win column. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in October.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Rayanne dos Santos (2) Jillian DeCoursey (3) Jessica Delboni (4) Alesha Zappitella (5) Si Woo Park (6) Ashley Cummins (7) Ayaka Hamasaki (8) Lindsey vanZandt (9) Rena Kubota (10)

Si Woo Park was in action in September, besting Namiko Kawabata. As of now, no top-10 fighters are scheduled to compete in October.