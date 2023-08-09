UFL 3’s Brandon Lewis: Looking to Punch Ticket to Grand Prix Finals

Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley spoke with Brandon Lewis, who fights Justin Wetzell in the United Fight League bantamweight grand prix semifinals at UFL 3, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 12, live from Legacy Park in Mesa, Ariz. Lewis discusses bouncing back from his loss on Dana White’s Contender Series, how UFL supports fighters, the future of his fighting career, and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the interview to @JFoMMATalk or @CombatPress on Twitter.