Jarred Brooks Drops a Rhyme Ahead of His Bout with Hiroba Minowa

Current ONE Championship flyweight, and UFC veteran, Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks has never had an issue making waves throughout his fighting career.

To start, nine of Brooks’ 17 pro wins have been by stoppage. He had an epic battle with current UFC champ Deiveson Figueiredo back in 2017, he lost to Jose Torres due to a botched slam in 2018, and his RIZIN 18 battle with Haruo Ochi ended after just ten seconds due to an accidental headbutt. Needless to say, his career has been anything but boring.

Well, Brooks added to his interesting career last Sunday when he dropped a rap on Twitter that was directed at his next opponent Hiroba Minowa. It can be viewed here. Maybe it’s the fact that he trains out of Michigan, but the rhyme had hints of Eminiem, and it was actually really well done.

Brooks made his promotional debut at ONE Championship: NextGen III back in November. He made a big statement when he submitted Lito Adiwang by submission in the second round. This immediately put the division on notice, and fans were already pining for a title shot. However, the promotion decided he needed another win to get there.

Tomorrow night, at ONE Championship: Only The Brave, Brooks will face Minowa in a feature bout on the main card.

Japan’s Minowa is only 22 years old, and he already has a 13-2 record. He is currently 2-0 in ONE with both fights ending in split decision. Prior to that, he was on a four-fight winning streak in Shooto, with all four of those wins coming by stoppage. His last Shooto fight earned him the vacant strawweight strap.

Brooks is no slouch, though, and a win over Minowa should certainly get him a title shot in his next fight. If one thing’s for sure, he may also have a back-up career as a rapper when he decides to retire one day.

ONE Championship: Only The Brave kicks off with its lead card on Friday, Jan. 28, exclusively on ONE’s Facebook page at 5:30 a.m. ET. The main card will air on YouTube at 7:30 a.m. ET.