On Thursday, Dec. 17, Titan FC will host its 66th event from Miami.
In the night’s main event, Brazilian Bruno Assis takes on American Jeremie Holloway in a middleweight clash.
The co-main event features a lightweight rematch as current PFL champion Kayla Harrison aims for a second win over Jozette Cotton.
The event airs on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Kayla Harrison vs. Jozette Cotton
Juan Puerta vs. Joe Penafiel
Ryan Kuse vs. Harrison Melendez
Christian Ynastrilla vs. Josh Ricci
Dilano Taylor vs. Michael Cora
Denzel Freeman vs. Terrance Hodges
Royberth Echeverria vs. Jon Arce
Gustavo Villamil vs. Keaneo Moyer