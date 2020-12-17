On Thursday, Dec. 17, Titan FC will host its 66th event from Miami.

In the night’s main event, Brazilian Bruno Assis takes on American Jeremie Holloway in a middleweight clash.

The co-main event features a lightweight rematch as current PFL champion Kayla Harrison aims for a second win over Jozette Cotton.

The event airs on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.