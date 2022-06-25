Karate Combat Season 4, Ep. 4: Two Title Fights; Gabriel Varga Debut

On Saturday, Jun. 25, the fourth episode of the fourth season of Karate Combat will take place at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. This is the biggest fight card for promotion yet with the eight fights in one night. The event will air live and free on the Karate Combat YouTube channel starting at 7 p.m. ET. Two title fights and the debut of Canadian kickboxer Gabriel Varga will highlight the evening.

In the main event, Azerbaijan’s Shahin Atamov will attempt to defend his middleweight title against American contender Ross Levine. In the co-main event, Irish bantamweight champion Eoghan Chelmiah will put his belt on a line against France’s Ilies Mardhi.

Former GLORY and Bellator kickboxing champion Gabriel Varga also debuts in promotion, when he faces tough Brazilian karateka Bruno Assis. Assis performed brilliantly in his last fight, as he left no chances to Season 3’s best fighter, Vitaliy Chertan.

Another fight to watch is a rival match between the popular WKF karate athlete Rafael Aghaev and his old foe Davey Dona. The two athletes fought in the Open de Paris tournament in 2016, where the fight had a controversial ending that left an angry crowd. Aghaev, who is one of the strongest fighters in Karate Combat, appeared to simulate an injury after hard contact, which lead to Dona’s disqualification.

Karate Combat Season 4, Ep. 4 Fight Card

Shahin Atamov (AZE) vs. Ross Levine (USA) – for the middleweight titleEoghan Chelmiah (IRE) vs. Ilias Mardhi (FRA) – for the bantamweight titleRafael Aghayev (AZE) vs. Davy Dona (FRA)Bruno Assis (BRA) vs. Gabriel Varga (CAN)Alberto Ramirez (VEN) vs Matthew Stevens (AUS)Omaira Molina (VEN) vs. Ana Luiza Ferreira (BRA)Adrian Galvan (USA) vs. Rob Buxton (CAN)Robbie Lavoie (CAN) vs. Mouley Oudoud (FRA)