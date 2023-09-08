RWS Muay Thai Weigh-In Results: Buakaw and Yasuhiro Kido Make Weight

All fighters, including the headliners Buakaw Banchamek and Yasuhiro Kido, make weight for the Rajadamnern World Series event on Saturday, Sep. 9, officially named Legend of Rajadamnern

Legend of Rajadamnern: Buakaw vs Yasuhiro Kido

This RWS Muay Thai fight card will feature the final four of the super welterweight tournament. The two winners from tomorrow will compete in the finals later this year for 3 million Thai baht. The four competitors in this tournament include Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy, Daniel Rodriguez, Yodwicha Yodwicha Gym, and Thananchai Sitsongpeenong.

Also featured at this event is the top pound-for-pound Muay Thai striker Nadaka Yoshinari, of Japan, who will face off against Soulixay Madaramchara. The card will be headlined by Buakaw vs. Yasuhiro Kido

Advertisement



Buakaw is a legend of Muay Thai and kickboxing with decades of experience. The Thai-born striker has faced the best from multiple generations. Japan’s Yasuhiro Kido is a former K-1 Grand Prix World Champion with dozens of fights to his name.

RWS Muay Thai “Sep 9” Weigh-In Results

Buakaw: 160.9 lbs vs.

Yasuhiro Kido: 161 lbs

Daniel Rodriguez: 154 lbs vs

Yodwicha: 154 lbs

Petchmorakot: 154 lbs vs

Thananchai: 154 lbs

Nadaka Yoshinari: 115 lbs vs

Suoulixay Madramchara: 114.1 lbs

Shadow Singha Mawynn: 153.9 lbs vs

Shokhruz Venum Muay Thai: 154.1 lbs

Issei Wor. Wanchai: 116 lbs vs

JJ Sor. Gaikia 115.9 lbs

Saya Ito: 101.4 lbs vs

Mongkutpetch Kiatkasem: 101.7 lbs

Petch Woranij: 138.7 lbs vs

Guo Yukun: 140.5 lbs

Pikunthong Sabprida: 114 lbs vs

Saenngarm Lekmuangpetch Gym: 113 lbs