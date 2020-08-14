On Saturday, Aug. 15, the UFC will host UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 from from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic meets former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier for a third time. The pair’s first meeting at UFC 226 came to an abrupt end when Cormier knocked out Miocic to capture the belt. Miocic exacted revenge at UFC 241 with a fourth-round stoppage to reclaim the belt. Now the pair look to complete the trilogy.

The event kicks off with two fights streaming live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. Four additional preliminary-card bouts followed at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the five-fight main card airing live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 14.

ESPN+ Pay-Per-View Main Card

Stipe Miocic () vs. Daniel Cormier () – for heavyweight titleSean O’Malley () vs. Marlon Vera ()Junior dos Santos () vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik ()John Dodson () vs. Merab Dvalishvili ()Herbert Burns () vs. Daniel Pineda ()

ESPN Preliminary Card

Jim Miller () vs. Vinc Pichel ()Felice Herrig () vs. Virna Jandiroba ()T.J. Brown () vs. Danny Chavez ()Ashley Yoder () vs. Livia Renata Souza ()

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Christopher Daukaus () vs. Parker Porter ()Kai Kamaka III () vs. Tony Kelley ()[/su_box]