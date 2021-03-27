UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 Results

On Saturday, March 27, the UFC will host UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line against No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The pair met previously at UFC 220, with the champion Miocic dominating the Cameroon-born knockout artist. Miocic has since battled Daniel Cormier on three separate occasions, coming out on top in the two most recent bouts. Ngannou would drop a decision to Derrick Lewis after his failed title challenge, but has rebounded with four-straight, first-round knockouts to earn a second crack at gold.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET. The action switches to ESPN for the televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing at 10 p.m. ET via ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque
Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida
Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy
Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant
Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
Shane Young vs. Omar Morales
Marc-André Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar