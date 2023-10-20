BKFC 52: Barnett vs. Richardson Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 52: Barnett vs. Richardson, live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. The event features a bantamweight title bout between champion Reginald Barnett, Jr. and challenger Keith Richardson.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, Oct. 19. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for full event results.