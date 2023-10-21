BKFC 52 Results: Richardson Stops Barnett, Earns Title

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 52: Barnett vs. Richardson, live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. The event featured a bantamweight title bout between champion Reginald Barnett, Jr. and challenger Keith Richardson.
The event aired live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Keith Richardson def. Reginald Barnett, Jr. by TKO. Round 2, 0:58 – for the bantamweight title
Tony Soto def. Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (50-45, 48-47, 50-45)
Jeremie Holloway def. Cameron VanCamp by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)
Solon Staley def. Darrick Gates by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 1, 2:00
Brandon Bushaw def. Joshua Marer by KO. Round 2, 0:50
Jeremiah Scott def. Chevvy Bridges by KO. Round 3, 1:56
Derek Perez def. Samuel Samples by TKO. Round 2, 0:44
Trukon Carson def. Daishaun Middleton by KO. Round 1, 1:01
Daniel Cooper def. Micah Lail by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 4, 2:00
Bekzhod Usmonov def. Trevor Loken by TKO. Round 3, 0:24
