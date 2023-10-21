BKFC 52 Results: Richardson Stops Barnett, Earns Title

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 52: Barnett vs. Richardson, live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. The event featured a bantamweight title bout between champion Reginald Barnett, Jr. and challenger Keith Richardson.

The event aired live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Keith Richardson def. Reginald Barnett, Jr. by TKO. Round 2, 0:58 – for the bantamweight title

Tony Soto def. Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (50-45, 48-47, 50-45)

Jeremie Holloway def. Cameron VanCamp by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)

Solon Staley def. Darrick Gates by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 1, 2:00

Brandon Bushaw def. Joshua Marer by KO. Round 2, 0:50

Jeremiah Scott def. Chevvy Bridges by KO. Round 3, 1:56

Derek Perez def. Samuel Samples by TKO. Round 2, 0:44

Trukon Carson def. Daishaun Middleton by KO. Round 1, 1:01

Daniel Cooper def. Micah Lail by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 4, 2:00

Bekzhod Usmonov def. Trevor Loken by TKO. Round 3, 0:24