LFA 127 Results: Diaz Picks Up Vacant Title and Invite to DWCS

On Friday, Mar. 25, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 127: Diaz vs. Assis, live from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, Calif. The event featured a battle for the vacant middleweight title.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ozzy Diaz def. Bruno Assis by KO (punches). Round 1, 4:53 – for the middleweight title

Chase Gibson def. Javier Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Junior Melo def. Tommy Aaron by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:37

Wascar Cruz def. Karlee Pangilinan by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:25

Arnold Jimenez def. Josh Wang Kim by disqualification (illegal elbows). Round 2, 0:55

Giovanna Canuto def. Jasmine Pouncy by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:28

Whittany Pyles def. Lisa Mauldin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Luis Schwenke def. Diego Vazquez by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:55

Riley Wiseman def. Bryen Dao by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:36

Elijah Leggett def. Chris Hernandez by unanimous decision