Titan FC 70 Results: Assis Captures Gold by Choking O’Shea

On Friday, July 2, Titan Fighting Championship hosted Titan FC 70: Assis vs. O’Shea from Miami.
In the night’s main event, Bruno Assis and Shane O’Shea locked horns for the middleweight title.
Check below for the full results.
Roybert Echeverria def. Earnest Walls by KO (spinning heel kick). Round 1, 1:45
Talita Alencar def. Staci Vega by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:14
Denzel Freeman def. Duane Crespo by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:47
Angel Alvarez def. James Hay by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Slava Borshchev def. Kendly St. Louis by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:41
Sal Guerriero def. DaJuan Robinson by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:34
Adrian Garcia def. Marquis Johnson by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 4:29