On Saturday, Feb. 15, the UFC will host its 25th card on ESPN+ from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.

In the night’s main event, light heavyweight contenders Corey Anderson and Jan Błachowicz meet for the second time. Anderson claimed the pair’s first meeting at UFC 191 by decision. The American has won four straight leading into his first main event. Poland’s Błachowicz, meanwhile, has reeled off wins in six of his last seven Octagon appearances, with the lone loss coming against former title challenger Thiago Santos.

The card kicks off with a preliminary card stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m ET. The main card follows at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Feb. 14. Results will appear below as they become available.

ESPN+ Main Card

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Jan Błachowicz (206)Diego Sanchez (171) vs. Michel Pereira (170)Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)Brok Weaver (156) vs. Kazula Vargas (156)Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs. Ray Borg (128)*Lando Vannata (156) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155)

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Tim Means (171) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)John Dodson (133.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (136)Jim Miller (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (156)Devin Clark (205) vs. Dequan Townsend (202)Casey Kenney (135.5) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)Macy Chiasson (135) vs. Shanna Young (134)Mark De La Rosa (126) vs. Raulian Paiva (126)

* – Borg missed the flyweight limit of 126 pounds