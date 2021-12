LFA 120: Cantuária vs. Horth Results

On Friday, Dec. 10, the Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 120, live from the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minn. The event features a battle for the vacant flyweight title as Mayra Cantuária takes on Jamey-Lyn Horth.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mayra Cantuária vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth – for the vacant flyweight title

Bruno Assis vs. Jalin Fuller

Tony Laramie vs. Tyus White

Royce White vs. Daiqwon Buckley

Felipe Martinez Donis vs. Henry Huff

Jeff Nielsen vs. Billy Elekana

Sean Stebbins vs. Miguel Sanson

Mitchell McKee vs. Frank Posko

Quang Le vs. Austin Robinson

Dylan Willey vs. Coty Milhausen

Pedro Lopez vs. Santos Verdinez

C.J. Hays vs. Jason Alvarez

Dalton Albrent vs. Joey Hart

Jackson McVey vs. Seth Swinehart

Anteze Howard vs. G. Charbonneau

Mitchell Wilson vs. Hayden Frym

Bodie Fitzsimonds vs. Andrew Wilson

Sam Norris vs. Lad Fisk