Invicta FC 60: Rubin vs. Cantuária Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, Feb. 7, Invicta FC will host Invicta FC 60: Rubin vs. Cantuária, live from Center Stage in Atlanta, Ga. The event features seven women’s MMA bouts.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Olga Rubin (135.7) vs. Mayra Cantuária (135.7)

Shanna Young (135.4) vs. Katharina Lehner (136)

Victoria Leonardo (126) vs. Rayla Nascimento (125.6)

Liana Pirosin (115.9) vs. Shino VanHoose (115.7)

Giulliany Perêa (105.8) vs. Hope Holmes (105.7)

Joy Pendell (146) vs. Julia Dorny (144.2)

Amber Medina (115.7) vs. Anna Somers (115.9)