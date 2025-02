Invicta FC 60 Results: Cantuária Outworks Rubin Through Three Rounds

On Friday, Feb. 7, Invicta FC hosted Invicta FC 60: Rubin vs. Cantuária, live from Center Stage in Atlanta, Ga. The event featured seven women’s MMA bouts.

The preliminary card aired live on YouTube at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mayra Cantuária def. Olga Rubin by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Katharina Lehner def. Shanna Young by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Rayla Nascimento def. Victoria Leonardo by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Liana Pirosin def. Shino VanHoose by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Giulliany Perêa def. Hope Holmes by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Joy Pendell def. Julia Dorny by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:46

Amber Medina def. Anna Somers by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:00