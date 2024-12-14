UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley Results

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley, live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The event features a battle of top welterweights.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley

Cub Swanson def. Billy Quarantillo by KO (punches). Round 3, 1:36

Manel Kape def. Bruno Silva by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:57

Dustin Jacoby def. Vitor Petrino by KO (punch). Round 3, 3:44

Daniel Marcos def. Adrian Yanez by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Navajo Stirling def. Tuco Tokkos by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Michael Johnson def. Ottman Azaitar by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:03

Joel Alvarez def. Drakkar Klose by KO (strikes) . Round 1, 2:48

Sean Woodson vs. Fernando Padilla by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:58

Felipe Lima def. Miles Johns by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Miranda Maverick def. Jamey-Lyn Horth by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Davey Grant def. Ramon Tavares by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Piera Rodriguez def. Josefine Knutsson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)