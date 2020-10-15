On Thursday, Oct. 15, Bellator MMA will host its 249th event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the night’s main event, women’s featherweight champion Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino makes the first defense of her belt against Australia’s Arlene Blencowe. Cyborg captured the title by defeating Julia Budd at Bellator 238 via fourth-round TKO. Blencowe challenges for the belt for a second time, having come up short on the scorecards against Budd in late 2017. She’s rebounded with three straight wins to her another shot at gold.
The prelims kick off live above at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed at 10 p.m. ET by the four-fight main card on both DAZN and the CBS Sports Network. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino vs. Arlene Blencowe – for featherweight title
Patricky “Pitbull” Freire vs. Jaleel Willis
Ricky Bandejas vs. Leandro Higo
Saad Awad vs. Mandel Nallo
Curtis Millender vs. Joe Schilling
Steve Mowry vs. Shawn Teed
Andrew Kapel vs. Joseph Creer
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Kemran Lachinov
Christian Edwards vs. Hamza Salim
Mike Kimbel vs. Da’mon Blackshear
Aviv Gozali vs. Logan Neal
Albert Gonzales vs. Kastroit Xhema
