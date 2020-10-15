On Thursday, Oct. 15, Bellator MMA will host its 249th event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, women’s featherweight champion Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino makes the first defense of her belt against Australia’s Arlene Blencowe. Cyborg captured the title by defeating Julia Budd at Bellator 238 via fourth-round TKO. Blencowe challenges for the belt for a second time, having come up short on the scorecards against Budd in late 2017. She’s rebounded with three straight wins to her another shot at gold.

The prelims kick off live above at 7:15 p.m. ET, followed at 10 p.m. ET by the four-fight main card on both DAZN and the CBS Sports Network. Check back following the event for the full results.

