Bellator 279: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2 Results

On Saturday, Apr. 23, Bellator will host Bellator 279: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2, live from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. The event features the women’s featherweight and interim men’s bantamweight title fights.
The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 9 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 10:30 p.m. ET on Showtime. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe – for the featherweight title
Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots – for the interim bantamweight title
Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix – bantamweight grand prix quarterfinal
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish
Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Nainoa Dung
Kai Kamaka III vs. Justin Gonzales
Goiti Yamauchi vs. Levan Chokheli
Yancy Medeiros vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
Keoni Diggs vs. Bobby King
Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller
Janay Harding vs. Dayana Silva
Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski
Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles
