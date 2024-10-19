PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants Results

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Professional Fighters League hosted the PFL Super Fights Battle of the Giants headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira. It also has a Bellator middleweight title fight and a women’s title match. Two PFL Super Fights championships will be awarded live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Francis Ngannou def. Renan Ferreira by KO (ground and pound). Round 1, 3:32
Cris Cyborg def. Larissa Pacheco by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)
Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)
Zafar Mohsen def. Husein Kadimagomaev by unanimous decision
Paul Hughes def. A.J. McKee by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Raufeon Stots def. Marcos Brenda by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 3:01
Makkasharip Zaynukov def. Dedrek Sanders by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)
Ibragim Ibragimov def. Nacho Campos by unaninmous decision (30-27 x3)
Taha Bendaoud def. Tariq Ismail by submission (triangle choke). Round 2, 3:51