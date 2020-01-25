On Saturday, Jan. 25, Bellator MMA will host its 238th event from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
In the night’s main event, women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd puts her title on the line against promotional newcomer Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino. Canada’s Budd rides an 11-fight unbeaten streak that spans her Bellator tenure and her run with Invicta FC. The champion has made three straight defenses of her belt. Brazil’s Cyborg seeks a fourth title in a fourth promotion, having held gold in Strikeforce, Invicta FC and the UFC. She dropped her UFC belt to Amanda Nunes, but rebounded with a win over Felicia Spencer before signing with Bellator.
The action kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET with a preliminary-card stream on the promotion’s website. The main card takes place at 10 p.m. ET live on DAZN. Check back following the event for the full results.
Darrion Caldwell vs. Ádám Borics – featherweight grand prix quarterfinal
Juan Archuleta vs. Henry Corrales
Sergio Pettis vs. Alfred Khashakyan
Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King
Ava Knight vs. Emilee Gettys
Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey
AJ Agazarm vs. Adel Altamimi
Jay Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro
Miguel Jacob vs. David Pacheco
Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila
Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta
Brandon Bender vs. Joshua Jones
Ricardo Seixas Filho vs. Dominic Clark
Tony Bartovich vs. Jarett Conner