On Saturday, Jan. 25, Bellator MMA will host its 238th event from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

In the night’s main event, women’s featherweight champion Julia Budd puts her title on the line against promotional newcomer Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino. Canada’s Budd rides an 11-fight unbeaten streak that spans her Bellator tenure and her run with Invicta FC. The champion has made three straight defenses of her belt. Brazil’s Cyborg seeks a fourth title in a fourth promotion, having held gold in Strikeforce, Invicta FC and the UFC. She dropped her UFC belt to Amanda Nunes, but rebounded with a win over Felicia Spencer before signing with Bellator.

The action kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET with a preliminary-card stream on the promotion’s website. The main card takes place at 10 p.m. ET live on DAZN. Check back following the event for the full results.