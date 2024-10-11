GLORY 96: Kwasi vs. Beztati Preview

The GLORY welterweight world title will be on the line at GLORY 96 between two champions; Chico Kwasi vs. Tyjani Beztati. The lightweight king ‘The Wonderboy’ will look to become a two-division titleholder but standing in his way is the ultra-skilled ‘Luffy’ Kwasi who holds the welterweight crown.

Chico Kwasi vs. Tyjani Beztati

On October 12, 2024, at the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the newly crowned welterweight king Chico Kwasi will look to defend his title for the first time. The Dutch-Surinamese fighter knocked out the long-time champion Endy Semeleer to capture kickboxing gold.

Chico Kwasi

The 26-year-old athlete is known for his impressive kicking and punching power mixed with his aggression. He varies his long kick game from a distance and then mixes high and low punches on the inside. His size and toughness have given him a massive advantage as he can quite often walk through his opponents’ counterattacks.

Kwasi is a striker who was initially inspired to get into combat sports due to his love of anime. ‘Hajime no Ippo,’ a series about boxing, remains a driving force for his career along with ‘One Piece.’

In 2021 he captured the KOK welterweight title and has since remained unbeaten putting together a 10-fight win streak. ‘Luffy’ has risen to the top of the competitive welterweight division with impressive wins over fighters such as Jay Overmeer, Robin Ciric, and Sergej Braun, among others.

Tyjani Beztati

‘The Wonderboy’ Tyjani Beztati has become one of the central stars in GLORY kickboxing. The Dutch-Moroccan lightweight champion is riding an impressive 8-fight win streak and has defended his title in five bouts.

The 26-year-old Beztati is known for his precision and fast hands. He often employs pull-counters against his opponents while mixing in kicks to the body, legs, and head. The lightweight champion has some impressive wins against quality opponents.

Earlier this year, Beztati moved up to welterweight and won a competitive decision against former champion Endy Semeleer. With that win, he’s punched his ticket to challenge for the welterweight crown and potentially make history as a two-division world champion in GLORY.

GLORY 96

Also featured at GLORY 96 will be a GLORY middleweight championship as Donovan Wisse looks to earn his fifth title defense against Germany’s Sergej Braun. Heavyweights Nabil Khachab and Buğra Erdoğan will each be aiming for the knockout, along with Ionuț Iancu and Cihad Kepenek. Michael Boapeah and Mohamed Touchassie will face off in a top-ranked middleweight contest.

To watch GLORY 96 fans can access the event through various platforms depending on their location:

Netherlands : The event will be available live exclusively on Videoland .

: The event will be available live exclusively on . France & Belgium : Viewers can watch it on DAZN .

: Viewers can watch it on . United Kingdon: This can be enjoyed on Triller TV.

This can be enjoyed on United States & Canada: The fight can be streamed on Bally Live and Stadium.