OKTAGON ‘Turin’ Results: The Apotheosis of Mattia Faraoni

On Saturday, Nov. 18, Fight1 Preomotions hosted OKTAGON: Turin, live from the Pala Ruffini in Turin, Italy. The event featured three ISKA K-1 World Title fights. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
95kg ISKA K-1 World Title: Mattia Faraoni (ITA) def. Bogdan Stoica (ROM) by TKO (retirement). Round 2, 1:13
59kg ISKA K-1 World Title: Takumi Terada (JAP) def. Mirko Flumeri (ITA) by KO. Round 4, 2:34
70kg ISKA K-1 World Title: Calin Petrisor (ROM) def. Taras Hnatchuk (UKR) by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:20
-105kg Fight Code Rules: Yuri Farcas (ITA/ROM) def. Florin Matei (ROM) by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 1, 2:30
75kg Fight Code Rules: Mohamed Bullalmaun (MOR/ESP) def. Christian Guiderdone (ITA) by points (2-1)
57kg Muay Thai: Giuseppe Gennuso (ITA) def. Julián Londoño (COL) by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 0:28
90kg Fight Code Rules: Stiven Alla (ITA) def. Petr Kraft (CZ) by points (3-0)
57kg Fight Code Rules:: Alexandru Cazacinschi (MDA/ITA) def. Samuele Andolina (ITA) by points (3-0)
67kg Muay Thai: Ruben Sciortino (ITA) def. Papa Birahim Diop (SEN) by KO. Round 2, 1:45
63.5kg Fight Code Rules: Eugenio Paladiev (UKR) def. Catalin Aman (MDA) by points (3-0)
67kg Fight Code Rules: Laurentiu Partenie (ROU) def. Simone Musmeci (ITA) by KO. Round 2, 1:47
61.2kg MMA: Michele Clemente (ITA) def. Teodoro Scolieri (ITA) by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 1:07
68kg MMA: Pietro Micelli (ITA) def. Milan Mihajlovic (SRB) by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:55
70kg Fight Code Rules: Luigi Saraco (ITA) def. Riccardo Allena (ITA) by points (3-0)
75kg Fight Code Rules: Alessandro Venuto (ITA) def. Kevin Redruello (ITA) by points (2-0-1)
70kg Muay Thai: Cosimo Totaro (ITA) def. Carlos Catagua (ITA) by KO. Round 3, 2:54
